PM Modi to address Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Friday

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address India's largest and first-of-its kind mobility exhibition -- Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 -- on Friday at Bharat Mandapam here.

It will showcase the country's capabilities across the entire mobility and automotive value chains and feature exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meets, state sessions, road safety pavilion and also public-centric attractions like go-karting, an official statement said.

With over 800 exhibitors from 50-plus countries, the expo will highlight cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions and breakthroughs in mobility, it said.

The expo will feature participation from over 28 vehicle manufacturers, in addition to the presence of more than 600 auto component manufacturers. Over 1,000 brands from over 13 global markets will showcase their complete range of products, technologies, and services at the event, the statement said.

Along with the exhibition and conferences, the event will also feature state sessions for states to showcase regional contributions and initiatives to enable collaboration at both national and regional levels, promoting a holistic approach to mobility solutions, it added.