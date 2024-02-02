PM Modi to address Commonwealth conference on cross-border challenges in justice delivery

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Commonwealth Legal Education Association-Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference on Saturday.

An official statement said the theme of the conference is "Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery".

The conference will deliberate on important issues pertaining to law and justice like judicial transition and the ethical dimensions of legal practice; executive accountability; and revisiting modern-day legal education, among others, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering.

The conference will have the participation of attorney generals and solicitors from the Commonwealth nations spanning the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Caribbean along with various international delegations.

The conference serves as a unique platform by offering a forum for interaction among different stakeholders in the Commonwealth legal fraternity, the statement added.

It also includes an exclusive round table conference tailored for attorneys and solicitors general aiming to develop a comprehensive roadmap to address the challenges in legal education and transnational justice delivery.