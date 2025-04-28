PM Modi to address conclave

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday participate in the YUGM Conclave.

An official statement said YUGM (a Sanskrit word meaning confluence) is a first-of-its-kind strategic conclave convening leaders from government, academia, industry, and the innovation ecosystem.

It will contribute to India's innovation journey, driven by a collaborative project of around Rs 1,400 crore with joint investment from the Wadhwani Foundation and government institutions, it said.

The statement said, "In line with the prime minister's vision of a self-reliant and innovation-led India, various key projects will be initiated during the conclave." These include superhubs at IIT Kanpur (AI & Intelligent Systems) and IIT Bombay (Biosciences, Biotechnology, Health & Medicine); Wadhwani Innovation Network (WIN) Centers at top research institutions to drive research commercialisation; and partnership with Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) for jointly funding late-stage translation projects and promoting research and innovation.

The conclave will also include high-level roundtables and panel discussions involving government officials, top industry and academic leaders; action-oriented dialogue on enabling fast-track translation of research into impact; a deep tech startup showcase featuring cutting-edge innovations from across India; and exclusive networking opportunities across sectors to spark collaborations and partnerships.

The statement said the conclave aims to catalyse large-scale private investment in India's innovation ecosystem and accelerate research-to-commercialisation pipelines in frontier tech.

It seeks to strengthen academia-industry-government partnerships, advance national initiatives like ANRF and AICTE Innovation, democratise innovation access across institutions, and foster a national innovation alignment toward Viksit Bharat at 2047.