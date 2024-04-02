PM Modi to address digital NaMo rally of UP BJP booth members, 'panna pramukhs' on Apr 3

Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will address a digital NaMo rally through the NaMo app at all 22,648 booths of 10 Lok Sabha seats going to the polls in the third phase in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

According to a BJP release issued here on Tuesday, the prime minister will also interact with some booth presidents on this occasion.

Prime Minister Modi will connect through the NaMo app with the workers of 22,648 booths of Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Aonla, Etah, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seats on Wednesday at 1 pm, BJP state general secretary Sanjay Rai said in the release.

The prime minister will address the booth committee members and 'panna pramukhs', it added.

The office-bearers of state, area and district units will also go to their booths and join this NaMo rally. Modi will also personally talk to some booth presidents and get information about the activities of the party, it added.

Voting for the 10 seats in the third phase will take place on May 7. PTI SAB KSS KSS