PM Modi to address election rally in Bihar's Nawada

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Bihar's Nawada district on Sunday.

This will be his second rally in the state after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Once again, a massive wave of BJP-NDA is being seen in Bihar. I will have an opportunity to meet my family members, who are excited about voting, in the public meeting in Nawada around 11 am today," Modi posted on X ahead of the rally.

The state police have put in place a multi-tier security cover at the venue ahead of the PM's rally.

The BJP has fielded Vivek Thakur, the party's Rajya Sabha MP and son of senior BJP leader and former Union minister C P Thakur, from Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier on April 4, Modi had launched the Lok Sabha election campaign of the NDA in Bihar through a rally in Jamui constituency.

Polling will be held in Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad and Jamui Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase on April 19.

As per the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is contesting 17 seats and its ally JD (U) 16. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest from five Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest from one seat each.