PM Modi to address election rally in UP's Saharanpur on Saturday

Lucknow, Apr 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Saharanpur and take part in a road show in Ghaziabad on Saturday in support of BJP candidates, a senior BJP leader said.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Modi will address an election rally at the old Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan near the Rainbow Public School, Delhi Road, around 9.30 am in support of BJP candidate from Saharanpur Raghav Lakhanpal and the party's Kairana candidate Pradeep Choudhary, state general secretary and Member of the Legislative Council Govind Narayan Shukla told PTI.

Later around 4 pm, the prime minister will participate in a road show organised from the Maliwada Chowk via Ambedkar Road to Chaudhary Road in Ghaziabad in support of the party's candidate Atul Garg.

Shukla said, "There is a wave in favour of the BJP and the NDA coalition parties among the people in favour of the work done by the prime minister in Uttar Pradesh. The public has made up its mind to make Modi ji the prime minister for the third time with a historic mandate." He claimed that the opposition parties will find out on June 4, when the counting is taken up, that they have not been able to open their account in the state. PTI AR SAB MNK MNK MNK