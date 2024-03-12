PM Modi to address entrepreneurs, scheme beneficiaries from disadvantaged sections on Wednesday

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme on Wednesday via video conferencing to mark the nationwide exercise for credit support to disadvantaged sections.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that he will launch the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal and sanction credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs from disadvantaged sections.

He will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, including Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and sanitation workers and address the gathering, it added.

The portal embodies Modi's commitment to prioritise the underprivileged and is a transformative initiative, aimed at uplifting the most marginalised segments of society, the statement said.

During the programme, Modi will also distribute Ayushman health cards and PPE kits to sewer and septic tank workers under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

"This initiative represents yet another step towards safeguarding the health and safety of frontline workers who serve in challenging conditions. The programme will witness participation of about three lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, who will join the programme from over 500 districts across the country," it said. PTI KR SMN SMN