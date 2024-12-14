PM Modi to address event at Jaipur's Dadiya on Tuesday

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme at Jaipur's Dadiya on December 17.

The programme will be attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and beneficiaries of various schemes of the Rajasthan government.

"At the programme to be held in Jaipur's Dadiya on December 17, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will create a new history of mutual participation in the presence of Prime Minister Modi," senior BJP leader and the coordinator of the event, Rajendra Rathore, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said BJP workers from 52,000 booths of Rajasthan and beneficiaries of various schemes of the Centre as well as the state government will participate in the event in large numbers.

According to a BJP spokesperson, Rathore said on the occasion that the saffron party's government in Rajasthan has given excellent results in a year under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership, due to which qualitative decisions have been taken to change the picture and fate of the desert state.

He said the government is working diligently to implement the agreements signed at the "Rising Rajasthan" investment conference to bring in investments of more than Rs 35 lakh crore to the state.

Former state BJP president Arun Chaturvedi said the Rajasthan government is committed to ensuring the welfare of the people of the state and has made meaningful efforts towards fulfilling the resolution made to the voters a year ago. PTI AG RC