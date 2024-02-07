PM Modi to address event marking 150th anniversary of Srila Prabhupada Thursday

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme marking the 150th anniversary of spiritual guru Srila Prabhupada at the Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday.

He will also release a commemorative stamp and a coin in honour of the great spiritual guru.

Prime Minister Modi will address the programme marking the 150th anniversary of Srila Prabhupada at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on February 8, 2024 at around 12:30 pm, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Acharaya Srila Prabhupada was the founder of Gaudiya Mission, who played a pivotal role in preserving and spreading the fundamental tenets of Vaishnava faith.

Gaudiya Mission has played a significant role in propagating the teachings of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and the rich spiritual heritage of Vaishnavism across the world, making it the centre of the Hare Krishna movement, the statement said. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK