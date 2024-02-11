PM Modi to address gathering of tribal communities in MP's Jhabua district

Bhopal, Feb 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address a conference of tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district and inaugurate and lay foundation stones of Rs 7,550 crore development projects for the state, officials said.

Tribals from across the country will take part in the congregation at Gopalpura, state BJP media cell chief Ashish Agrawal told PTI.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to the state this year, coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months.

Among the states, Madhya Pradesh has the highest six Lok Sabha seats reserved for tribals.

During his visit, the prime minister will also disburse monthly installments to nearly two lakh women beneficiaries under the Aahar Anudan Yojana of the state, an official release said.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,500 per month are provided for nutritious food to women from especially the backward tribes.

The PM will also distribute 1.75 lakh 'adhikar abhilekh' (record of land rights) under the SVAMITVA scheme, which will provide documentary evidence to people for the right to their land.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Tantya Mama Bhil University which will cater to the youth from tribal-dominated districts of the state.

To be developed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the university will provide world-class infrastructure for holistic development of students, the official statement said.

PM Modi will also transfer funds of Rs 55.9 crore for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, which will be utilised for various kinds of construction activities, including Anganwadi Bhawans, fair price shops, health centres, additional rooms in schools, internal roads, among others.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of 'CM Rise School' in Jhabua. The school will integrate technology to provide modern facilities like smart classes, e-Library, among others to students.

He will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that will strengthen the water supply and provisioning of drinking water in Madhya Pradesh, the release said.

The projects, whose foundation stone will be laid include 'Talavada Project', which is a drinking water supply scheme for more than one thousand villages of Dhar and Ratlam; and 14 urban water supply schemes under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, benefitting more than 50,000 urban households across multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation 'Nal Jal Yojana' for 50 gram panchayats of Jhabua, which will provide tap water to about 11,000 households.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail projects during the programme, it said.

These include laying of the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Ratlam railway station and Meghnagar railway station. These stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

The rail projects that will be dedicated to the nation include projects for doubling of Indore-Dewas-Ujjain C cabin railway line, Itarsi-North-South grade separator with yard remodelling and third line connecting Barkhera-Budni-Itarsi.

These projects will help strengthen the rail infrastructure and reduce travel time for both passenger and goods trains, the release said.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation multiple road development projects costing more than Rs 3,275 crore in Madhya Pradesh, including four-laning of Harda-Betul (Package-I) from km 0.00 to km 30.00 (Harda-Temagaon) of NH-47, Ujjain-Dewas section of NH-752D, four-laning (16 km) of Indore-Gujarat MP Border section of NH-47 and four-laning of Chicholi-Betul (Package-III) Harda-Betul of NH-47, and Ujjain Jhalawar section of NH-552G, it said.

These projects will improve the road connectivity and also help in economic development in the region.

The prime minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of other development initiatives like waste dumpsite remediation, electric substation, among others, the release added. PTI LAL MAS GK