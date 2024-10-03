PM Modi to address Kautilya Economic Conclave

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Kautilya Economic Conclave here on Friday, his office has said.

The third edition of the conclave will be held from October 4 to October 6, the PMO said.

The conclave will focus on themes such as financing green transition, geo-economic fragmentation and implications for growth, and principles for policy action to preserve resilience.

Both Indian and international scholars are slated to discuss some of the most important issues confronting the Indian economy and economies of the Global South, the PMO said.

The Kautilya Economic Conclave is being organised by the Institute of Economic Growth in partnership with the Ministry of Finance.