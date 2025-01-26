PM Modi to address NCC PM Rally on Monday

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM Rally on Monday at Cariappa Parade Ground here.

An official statement said a total of 2,361 NCC cadets participated in the Republic Day Camp this year which included 917 girl cadets, which was the highest ever participation by girls cadets.

The participation of these cadets in the PM Rally will mark the successful culmination of the month-long NCC Republic Day Camp 2025 at New Delhi, it said.

The theme for this year's NCC PM Rally is 'Yuva Shakti, Viksit Bharat'.

The statement added that a cultural programme by more than 800 cadets showcasing commitment of the NCC towards nation-building will be performed on the occasion.

Participation by 144 young cadets from 18 friendly foreign countries will add fervour to this year's Rally, it said.

More than 650 volunteers from Mera Yuva (MY) Bharat, Education Ministry and Tribal Affairs from across the nation will also attend the NCC PM Rally as special guests. PTI KR NB NB