PM Modi to address Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha on Sept 25 in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha in Dadiya, Jaipur on September 25 and arrangements for the the meeting will be managed by women workers and office bearers of the BJP, the party said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Modi will address the Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha at Dadiya village in Jaipur on September 25, a party spokesperson said.

"The responsibility of all the arrangements of the pandal for PM Modi's meeting has been given to women, which includes work related to pandal seating arrangement, parking, water service and other arrangements,” BJP’s state general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma said.

Sharma added that Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha is being held on September 25, which is also the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay. Bharatiya Jana Sangh is the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prime Minister Modi will reach the meeting venue in Dadiya after offering flowers at Upadhyaya’s statue at Dhankya in Jaipur district. PTI AG SKY SKY