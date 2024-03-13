PM Modi to address PM SVANidhi beneficiaries in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday, his office said.

Advertisment

He will also distribute loans under the scheme to 1 lakh street vendors (SVs), including 5,000 SVs from Delhi on this occasion, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi will address beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme on March 14 at 5 pm at the JLN Stadium in Delhi.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 during the programme.

Advertisment

Guided by the vision of the prime minister to provide economic support to the marginalised sections, PM SVANidhi was launched on June 1, 2020, amidst the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic, the statement said.

It has proven to be transformative for the marginalised communities of street vendors, it said.

Till now, more than 82 lakh loans, amounting to over Rs 10,978 crore, have been disbursed to more than 62 lakh street vendors across the country, it said.

Advertisment

Delhi alone has witnessed the distribution of nearly 2 lakh loans, amounting to Rs 232 crore. The scheme continues to be a beacon of financial inclusion and holistic welfare for those who have been historically underserved, the statement said.

During the programme, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro: Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block and Inderlok-Indraprastha.

These corridors will together be more than 20 km in length and will help improve connectivity and further reduce traffic congestion.

The stations on the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block corridor will include Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, Saket G-Block.

The stations on the Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will include Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya, Indraprastha. PTI ASK RHL