PM Modi to address poll rallies in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Chhapra on Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will address two rallies in poll-bound Bihar on Thursday and exuded confidence that the voters will ensure a grand victory of the BJP-NDA.

Modi kicked off the NDA campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections by addressing rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai on October 24.

"My family members in Bihar are themselves contesting in the elections to ensure a huge victory for BJP-NDA," Modi said in a post on X.

"In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, I will have the privilege to interact with the public at around 11 AM tomorrow in Muzaffarpur and at 12:45 PM in Chhapra," he said.

"I am confident that in the assembly elections, my brothers and sisters of the state will once again herald a grand victory," the prime minister said.