PM Modi to address poll rally in Haryana's Gohana on May 18

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Haryana's Gohana on May 18, Rajya Sabha BJP MP Subhash Barala said on Monday.

Advertisment

Gohana falls under Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency.

Barala said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the BJP will also campaign in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Modi will address a rally in Gohana in the afternoon on May 18, he said.

Advertisment

Barala said the visit of the prime minister and other senior leaders will further boost the party's campaign in Haryana.

Like the last elections, this time too the BJP will win all the 10 seats in Haryana with an impressive while recording an emphatic win in the Karnal assembly bypolls, he claimed.

Barala had said on Sunday that Shah will hold rallies in Gurugram on May 16 and in Karnal and Rohtak on May 17.

Advertisment

From Sonipat, the BJP denied re-nomination to its sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik this time and fielded Mohan Lal Badoli, an MLA from the Rai assembly segment instead.

Among others in the fray, Badoli is pitted against Congress' Satpal Brahmachari.

Gohana in Sonipat is located in the vicinity of Rohtak and Karnal parliamentary constituencies.

Advertisment

Barala, convener of the Lok Sabha election management committee for Haryana, said the BJP's election campaign is going on in full swing.

He asserted that the BJP-led government will return to power at the Centre with an overwhelming majority.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth of the seven-phase general elections on May 25. PTI SUN KSS KSS