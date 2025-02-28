PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on agricultural, rural prosperity

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on "Agriculture and Rural Prosperity" via video-conferencing on Saturday.

The webinar aims to bring together key stake-holders for a focused discussion on strategising the effective implementation of this year's budget announcements, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday.

"With a strong emphasis on agricultural growth and rural prosperity, the session will foster collaboration to translate the budget's vision into actionable outcomes," the PMO said.

The webinar will engage private sector experts, industry representatives and subject matter specialists to align efforts and drive implementation, it added.

Modi has often engaged with experts and stakeholders in the past over the implementation of budget proposals. PTI KR AS AS