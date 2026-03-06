PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on education, skills and university townships

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on March 9 on "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People: Education, Skills and University Townships" to deliberate on key initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2026–27, according to officials.

The webinar will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, startups, and students to discuss implementation pathways for strengthening India's education, skills and creative economy ecosystem.

"The inaugural session will be graced by the prime minister on March 9 at 11:30 am, who will deliver a special address outlining the vision behind the budgetary initiative for the AVGC–creator economy, where, creativity, culture and technology converge to drive growth, jobs and soft power," an official statement said.

As part of the webinar, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will host a breakout session on "AVGC content creator labs in schools and colleges".

"The session will focus on the implementation of the union budget announcement to establish AVGC Content Creator Labs (CCLs) across 15000 schools and 500 higher educational institutions, aimed at nurturing creative talent, strengthening India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) ecosystem, and building a robust pipeline of skilled creators for the country's rapidly expanding Orange Economy," the statement added. PTI GJS GJS MNK MNK