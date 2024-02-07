PM Modi to address programme to mark 150th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme marking the 150th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on Thursday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday that Modi will also release a commemorative stamp and a coin in honour of the spiritual guru.

Prabhupada was the founder of Gaudiya Mission that played a pivotal role in preserving and spreading the fundamental tenets of the Vaishnava faith. Gaudiya Mission has played a significant role in propagating the teachings of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and the rich spiritual heritage of Vaishnavism across the world, making it the centre of the Hare Krishna movement, a statement issued by the PMO noted. PTI KR RC