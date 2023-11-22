PM Modi to address public meeting in Karimnagar on Nov 27

Karimnagar (Telangana), Nov 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karimnagar on November 27 to address a public meeting, BJP National general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday.

He said that as part of the campaign for the November 30 Assembly elections, Modi will address the public at SRR Government Degree College grounds here on Monday.

"Modi's campaign will help me to win the election with a huge majority," Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed.

The senior BJP leader is contesting from the Karimnagar Assembly segment in the upcoming elections. He had lost to BRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar in 2014 and also in the 2018 elections. PTI CORR SS