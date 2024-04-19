PM Modi to address public meetings tomorrow in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura

Bengaluru, Apr 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka on Saturday to address two public meetings, in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura.

According to the BJP Karnataka unit, Modi will address a public meeting at 2.00 pm at Chokkahalli village in Chikkballapura. The party has fielded former state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar as its candidate from the constituency.

The PM will then travel to Bengaluru and participate in a public meeting at Palace Ground at 4 pm.

Bengaluru city is a BJP bastion as all three of its MPs belong to the saffron party.

This will be his fourth visit to Karnataka since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

His first meeting was in Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on the day election dates were announced on March 16. His next public meeting was in Shivamogga.

On April 14, Modi was in Mysuru and Mangaluru. PTI GMS GMS ANE