PM Modi to address public rally in Jaipur on September 25

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on the outskirts of Jaipur on September 25.

Advertisment

CP Joshi, the party's state unit chief, said the BJP's Parivartan Yatra will culminate with Modi's rally. Booth level workers of the BJP will also attend the rally in Surajpura (Vatika).

Pralhad Joshi, Union minister and the party's election in-charge for Rajasthan, CP Joshi and other leaders visited the rally site on Saturday and performed a "bhumi poojan".

"The Parivatan Yatra is getting overwhelming support from people across the state," CP Joshi said.

"There is huge anger among the public due to the corruption, misrule and increasing cases of rapes of women while farmers are troubled by frequent power cuts," he added. PTI SDA SZM