PM Modi to address rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu on Friday

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the BJP's election campaign in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Friday by addressing public meetings in the two poll-bound states.

Modi will be in Thiruvananthapuram for an official programme to launch and lay foundation stones for development projects and flag off new trains.

"After the government programme, the prime minister will address party rallies in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu," sources said.

Elections are due in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in April this year.