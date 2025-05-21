PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday, to offer prayers at Karni Mata temple

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Thursday where he will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnoke railway station, and will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore.

He will also visit the famous Karni Mata temple in Deshnoke and address a public gathering in Palana, according to an official statement.

Besides, the prime minister will virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped 'Amrit Stations' in 86 districts across 18 states and Union territories, which have been built at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

Inspired by temple architecture, the revamped Deshnoke station located near the Karni Mata temple is designed to serve the heavy influx of pilgrims with enhanced passenger amenities, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train from Deshnok, marking a significant boost to passenger rail connectivity in the region.

Following the station inauguration, Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation development projects exceeding Rs 26,000 crore.

The projects span across railways, roadways, power, water supply, and renewable energy, underscoring the Centre's commitment to infrastructure and economic growth in Rajasthan and beyond, the statement said.

Rail electrification projects form another key component of the visit. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 58-km Churu-Sadulpur rail line and dedicate to the nation several completed electrification projects including Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km), Phulera-Degana (109 km), Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km), Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km), and Samdari-Barmer (129 km).

These upgrades are part of Indian Railways' move towards 100 per cent electrification, aimed at achieving greater energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, the statement said.

In the road transport sector, the prime minister will launch projects involving the construction of three vehicular underpasses, along with the widening and strengthening of several national highways.

Seven completed road projects will also be dedicated to the nation. With a cumulative cost of over Rs 4,850 crore, these initiatives are expected to ease the movement of goods and people while enhancing connectivity up to the India-Pakistan border, bolstering civilian travel and security logistics alike.

The visit will also witness a strong push towards renewable and conventional power. Modi will lay the foundation stone for solar projects in Bikaner and Nawa (Didwana Kuchaman), as well as transmission systems and other electricity-related works aimed at reinforcing Rajasthan's energy grid.

The prime minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 25 important projects initiated by the state government. These projects span sectors including healthcare, water supply, infrastructure, and connectivity, further supporting holistic development in the region, the statement said. PTI AG KVK KVK