PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency on April 23

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Shravan Singh Bagdi, the BJP's state general secretary, said the prime minister will address a huge public meeting in the Uniara area of Tonk district, according to the proposed schedule.

The BJP has fielded Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria from the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency.

The first phase of polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan was held on April 19.

The remaining 13 seats will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26. PTI AG SZM