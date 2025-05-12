PM Modi to address the nation at 8 PM on Monday; what to expect

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM IST on Monday, delivering his first remarks since India launched retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, including that of a Nepalese citizen, was carried out by Pakistani terrorists linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, intensifying India’s resolve to combat cross-border terrorism.

As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror camps, including the Markaz Taiba in Pakistan’s Muridke, a site linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, as well as camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Modi’s address comes at a time when the Indian armed forces have already shared details of Operation Sindoor and subsequent airstrikes on Pakistani airbases in two press conferences held on Sunday and Monday.

The prime minister’s address is expected to address some of the questions his opponents have raised following the ceasefire agreement reached after four days of intense military action against the neighboring country.

The Congress on Monday urged the Centre to clarify whether it is open to third-party mediation on the Kashmir issue, warning that such a stance could potentially violate the Simla Agreement.

The government has already clarified that no such mediation is involved, but it is expected that the prime minister may use his address to send a clear message to the opposition.

Several politicians in India have argued that the military campaign should have continued, with some right-wing voices expressing disappointment over the government’s decision to accept the ceasefire proposal. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in particular, has faced online abuse and threats over the decision.

PM Modi’s address is expected to silence many of these critical voices and reaffirm India’s stance on cross-border terrorism.