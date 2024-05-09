PM Modi to address three poll rallies in Odisha on Saturday

Bhubaneswar, May 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Odisha on Saturday, a state BJP leader said.

Advertisment

Modi will also take part in a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said.

“On May 11, he will address three public rallies – the first in Kandhamal at 9.30 am, the second in Bolangir at 11.30 am and another in Bargarh at 1 pm,” he said.

“The PM will also hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar from 8 pm on Friday. He will stay the night at the Raj Bhavan,” Mohapatra said.

Advertisment

The roadshow will start from BJP’s state headquarters near Sri Ram Mandir and end at Vani Vihar Square.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the roadshow and the poll rallies, police said.

Modi had last visited Odisha on May 6, when he addressed two public meetings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, starting May 13. PTI AAM RBT