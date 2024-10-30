PM Modi to address two rallies in Jharkhand on Nov 4

Ranchi, Oct 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Jharkhand on November 4 and address two rallies, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also address three public meetings on November 3, he said.

Chouhan, who is BJP’s election in-charge for Jharkhand, said Modi would address rallies at Chaibasa and Garhwa.

Shah will arrive in Ranchi on November 2, and address three rallies in Dhalbhumgarh, Barkatha and Simaria the next day, he told reporters here.

Chouhan said the prime minister and the home minister will kick off the election campaign in the eastern state.

“For the development of Jharkhand, a double-engine government is required here. People of the state cannot be happy as long as there is a JMM-Congress (RJD) government,” Chouhan said.

“Development work came to a standstill here, and the law and order situation turned worse with over 7,400 rape cases and more than 8,000 murders in Jharkhand during the present regime,” the senior BJP leader claimed.

He also accused the JMM-led government of indulging in corruption with central funds allotted for various welfare programmes.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and November 20. Counting of votes will take place on November 23. PTI SAN SAN RBT