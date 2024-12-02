PM Modi to attend Assam investor summit in February: CM Himanta

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati in February next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Monday.

Advertisment

The chief minister also extended an invitation to the prime minister to attend a mega performance of Jhumur dance of Assam's Adivasi community.

"Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance in February 2025 which he has kindly accepted to grace," Sarma said in a post on X.

The summit in Guwahati will be held on February 24 and 25, 2025. The Jhumur performance will also be held during this time.

Advertisment

In his 25-minute meeting with the prime minister, Sarma apprised him about a slew of development initiatives undertaken in Assam and also sought his guidance on various developmental issues, according to a state government release.

Later, the chief minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil.

"Inviting Global Investors to join the Assam Growth Story. I had the pleasure to call upon Hon'ble Union External Affairs Minister Shri @DrSJaishankar ji today in New Delhi and extend an invitation to attend the Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025. I also sought all possible cooperation from @MEAIndia to make the Summit a grand success," Sarma wrote on 'X'.

Advertisment

After meeting Paatil, he said: "Assam is vigorously implementing Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Har Ghar Jal and we have so far achieved over 80% of our tap water connection target. To take the Jal Jeevan initiative further & ensure its saturation in the State, I held a meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil ji today and discussed the roadmap ahead for the project." PTI ACB ACB KVK KVK