PM Modi to attend Christmas celebrations hosted by Catholic Bishops' Conference of India

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday attend the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at the CBCI Centre here, his office said.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with key leaders from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops and prominent lay leaders of the Church, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

This is the first time a prime minister will attend such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India, it said.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) was established in 1944 and is the body which works closest with all the Catholics across India.