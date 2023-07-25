PM Modi to attend foundation laying ceremony of Sant Ravidas memorial temple in MP on August 12

Bhopal, Jul 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the foundation laying ceremony of Sant Ravidas memorial temple in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on August 12, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

A yatra in honour of Sant Ravidas will be taken out from five locations in the state on Tuesday which will culminate in Sagar district, he said.

“It is a matter of happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the foundation laying ceremony of the Sant Ravidas Memorial Temple on August 12,” Chouhan told reporters here.

The Sant Shiromani Shri Ravidas Smarak Nirman Samrasta Yatra will start from Singrauli, Balaghat, Sheopur, Dhar and Neemuch on Tuesday and it will culminate at Badtooma in Sagar district, where the grand memorial and temple will be constructed in the honour of Sant Ravidas, an official said.

The yatra will pass through 50 districts and soil and water from 313 blocks will be collected for the construction of the temple, he said.

Chouhan said soil will be collected from 53,000 villages and water from 315 rivers of the state during the yatra.

A rath (chariot) will also travel with the yatra, which will focus on Sant Ravidas' life, he said.

The chief minister had announced plans to construct the memorial temple for Sant Ravidas on February 8 last year, the official said.

Notably, the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due by this year-end. PTI MAS ARU NSK