PM Modi to attend 'Invest Madhya Pradesh' event to be held in Feb: CM Yadav

Indore, Jan 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh' summit to be organised in Bhopal on February 24-25, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

The global investors summit is organised by the MP government every two years with the aim of accelerating industrialisation.

"PM Modi will attend the Invest Madhya Pradesh event," Yadav said.

Six regional industrial conferences held so far in different places of the state have attracted investment proposals of more than Rs 4 lakh crore, which have the potential to provide employment to three lakh people, the CM informed.

The seventh in the series will held in Shahdol on January 16, he added.

Earlier, Yadav laid the foundation of two irrigation projects costing Rs 2,491 crore in tribal-dominated Barwani district.

The two projects will provide irrigation to about 50,000 hectares of land, which will increase the income of farmers, Yadav said.

"At present, there is irrigation facility in 48 lakh hectares in the state. The target is to increase it to one crore hectares in the next five years," he said. PTI HWP ADU BNM