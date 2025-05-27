PM Modi to attend Sikkim's statehood celebrations on May 29

Gangtok, May 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood, which will be held at Paljor Stadium here on May 29, an official notification said on Tuesday.

Formal invitations have been extended to all officers, from the rank of deputy secretary and under secretary (and their equivalents), to staff members of various state government departments, PSUs, and central government agencies in Gangtok, the Home Department notification said.

The invitees have been requested to attend the programme in their traditional attires and be seated by 8.30 am on May 29 in the western gallery of the stadium, it said.

The heads of departments and secretaries have been directed to ensure the presence of their respective officers and staffers.

All attendees must carry their official government ID cards for access to the venue. Additionally, participants are strictly advised against carrying bags, polythene packets, or single-use plastic bottles inside the premises, it added.

The state government earlier issued a separate advisory concerning the temporary closure of offices and schools in Gangtok and vehicular movement restrictions to facilitate the smooth conduct of the event. PTI KDK ACD