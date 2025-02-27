PM Modi to attend Sufi music festival Jahan-e-Khusrau in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a Sufi music festival titled Jahan-e-Khusrau in Delhi on Friday, a statement from the PMO said.

Curated by the renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali, the three-day festival will take place from February 28 to March 2 at the Sunder Nursery "The Prime Minister has been a strong proponent of promoting the diverse art and culture of the country. In line with this, he will participate in Jahan-e-Khusrau, which is an international festival dedicated to Sufi music, poetry and dance," the statement said.

The statement further mentioned that the festival brings together artists from across the world to celebrate the legacy of Amir Khusrau.

Organised by the Rumi Foundation, the festival, started by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001, will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

During the festival, the Prime Minister will also visit the TEH Bazaar (TEH – The Exploration of the Handmade), which will feature One District-One Product crafts and various exquisite artifacts from across the country, short films on handicrafts and handlooms, among others things, the PMO statement said. PTI SKU SKU ARD