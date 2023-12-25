PM Modi to attend 'Veer Baal Diwas' programme

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday participate in a programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas', which commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's two sons.

A statement said the prime minister will flag off a march-past by the youth in Delhi on the occasion.

The government is organising participative programmes all over the country for informing and educating the citizens, especially the young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the Sahibzades, a reference to the Sikh guru's sons.

A digital exhibition detailing the life stories and sacrifices will be displayed in the schools and childcare institutions across the country, the statement said.

A film on 'Veer Baal Diwas' will also be screened nationwide and many online competitions like interactive quizzes will be organised through MYBharat and MyGov portals.

The prime minister had announced on the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru on January 9, 2022, that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh. PTI KR AS AS