PM Modi to attend Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend the entire day on Sunday with the participants in the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue', being held as part of his efforts to bring one lakh youths having no political link in politics.

The programme is being held on National Youth Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

An official statement said Modi will engage with 3,000 "dynamic young" leaders from across India.

Modi said on X that he will spend the entire day with "my young friends" and over conversations and lunch, they will discuss various subjects aimed at building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The youths who he will be meeting have shown great passion for science, technology, innovation, culture and more, he added.

The statement said the event aims to break the 25-year-old tradition of holding the National Youth Festival in a conventional manner. It aligns with Modi's Independence Day call to engage one lakh youths having no political affiliation in politics and provide them with a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat a reality.

Modi will participate in multiple activities designed to inspire, motivate, and empower the nation's future leaders, it said.

It added, "Innovative young leaders will make 10 PowerPoint presentations representing the 10 thematic areas pivotal to India's development before the prime minister. These presentations reflect the innovative ideas and solutions proposed by young leaders to address some of India's most pressing challenges." He will also release a compilation of the best essays written by participants on the ten themes. These themes encompass diverse areas such as technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

During the dialogue, which starts on Sunday, the young leaders will engage in competitions, activities, and cultural and thematic presentations.

It will also include deliberations on the themes led by mentors and domain experts. It will also witness cultural performances showcasing India's artistic heritage while symbolizing its modern advancements.

A total of 3,000 youths have been selected to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue through the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a meticulously crafted, merit-based multi-level selection process to identify and showcase the most motivated and dynamic young voices from across the nation, the statement said.

It saw the participation of around 30 lakh young minds. PTI KR HIG HIG