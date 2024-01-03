PM Modi to attend women empowerment programme in Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in the central Kerala city of Thrissur on Wednesday to participate in a mass convention organised by the BJP's state unit, focusing on women's empowerment.

Modi, who will travel from Lakshadweep to Kochi in the afternoon, is scheduled to conduct a roadshow in the city, known as the cultural capital of Kerala.

Later, he will address a gathering of two lakh women at the expansive Thekkinkadu maidan.

The event, titled 'Sthree Shakthi Modikkoppam' (Empowered Women with Modi), is intended to commend Modi for successfully passing the Women's Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament, according to party leaders.

Women from diverse backgrounds, including anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, entrepreneurs, artists, MGNREGA and neighbourhood network workers, as well as social and cultural activists, are expected to participate in the convention.

The BJP state leadership recently said that a cross-section of women from Kerala would assemble in Thrissur as part of the programme.

Notable figures such as actress-danseuse Shobhana, cricketer Minnu Mani, entrepreneur Beena Kannan, singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and Mariyakutty, an elderly woman who raised her voice against corruption and red-tapism, are among those expected to attend the event.

While the programme is designed as a mass meeting of women, it is widely perceived as the official launch of the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming general elections, as the party seeks to make political inroads into Kerala, currently dominated by the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF.