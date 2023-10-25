PM Modi to be on 2-day Gujarat visit from Oct 30; to launch projects, attend Ekta Diwas celebrations

Ahmedabad, Oct 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Gujarat on October 30 and 31, during which he is scheduled to launch a host of development projects and attend the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity, officials said.

PM Modi will address people and launch a host of development projects at a public gathering near Kheralu town of Gujarat's Mehsana district on October 30, the government officials said.

Sources in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that nearly one lakh people will attend the mega rally in Kheralu.

PM Modi will either inaugurate or lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 4,778 crore at Dabhoda village in Kheralu taluka of Mehsana district, the BJP said in a release.

On October 31, the prime minister will be in Narmada district to take part in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity (SoU), a monument dedicated to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

At the SoU, the PM would pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel and address a gathering, the officials said. PTI PJT PD NP