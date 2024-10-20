PM Modi to be received with shower of flower petals, drum beats in Varanasi: BJP leader

Varanasi (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a warm welcome in Varanasi on Sunday, with BJP workers stationed at various points in the city to shower flower petals on him, party leaders said.

Advertisment

Police personnel have been deployed in adequate numbers in view of PM Modi's visit.

Ahead of Modi's one-day visit, BJP's Kashi region president Dilip Patel said the prime minister will be welcomed with drums and the sound of conch shells in Varanasi -- his Lok Sabha constituency.

There is enthusiasm among party workers and Kashi residents about PM Modi's arrival following the victory in the Haryana assembly elections and a strong performance in Jammu and Kashmir, Patel said.

Advertisment

Welcome points have been made at several places from Babatpur Airport to Sigra Stadium to welcome Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel will receive the prime minister at the Babatpur Airport, Patel said.

Modi will launch a number of development initiatives, including multiple airport projects across the country worth over Rs 6,100 crore during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday.

Advertisment

He will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of the airport runway and construction of a new terminal building and allied work of the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, costing around Rs 2,870 crore.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in the holy town, the PMO in a statement said on Saturday.

He will lay the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at the Agra airport worth more than Rs 570 crore at Darbhanga airport worth around Rs 910 crore, and at Bagdogra airport worth around Rs 1,550 crore, it said.

Advertisment

Among other projects, the prime minister will inaugurate new terminal buildings of airports in Rewa, Ambikapur, and Saharanpur being constructed at the cost of more than Rs 220 crore.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said nine IPS officers, 14 additional SPs, 25 deputy SPs, 43 inspectors, 361 sub-inspectors and 2,044 head constables and constables have been deployed from other districts for the PM's visit.

Security personnel will be deployed at their duty points, he said, adding that they will also be involved in maintaining smooth traffic.

Advertisment

The Shivpur Tiraha in Varanasi also wore a decorated look on Sunday. Over 500 hoardings have been put up across Varanasi.

One of the prominent hoardings, put up by BJP Yuva Morcha district president Aman Sonkar, shows Modi with 10 hands, each representing various government schemes such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojna, and 'Make in India'. It has been put up in Lanka, Chitaipur and Sarnath areas of the city.

Sonkar said that the hoarding reflects the prime minister's commitment to development and the welfare of the people.

Advertisment

"Not only India, but the whole world recognises our prime minister as 'Yug Purush'. Kashi is the city of Lord Shiva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the MP of Kashi continuously. He has the blessings of Lord Shiva," Sonkar added.

The people of the country and the residents of Kashi are proud to have Modi as their representative and this hoarding is an expression of the love and gratitude for the same, he said.

Patel, BJP's Kashi region chief, said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will receive Modi at the Babatpur airport and when he leaves the airport, BJP workers led by Pindra MLA Awadhesh Singh will greet him with flowers, drums, and conch shells.

Advertisment

Ajagara MLA T. Ram will lead another welcome at Wajidpur Tiraha and Shivpur assembly workers will welcome the prime minister at Atulanand, he said.

More than 500 small and large hoardings are being set up along the prime minister's route and major crossings are decorated with party banners and flags, he added. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY