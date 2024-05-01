PM Modi to campaign in Odisha on May 6

Bhubaneswar, May 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign for the BJP candidates in Odisha’s Berhampur and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies on May 6, a leader of the saffron party said on Wednesday.

Modi will address his first public meeting at 10 am in Berhampur while the Nabarangpur rally will be held at about 12.30 am on Monday, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra told a press conference here.

Berhampur and Nabarangpur go to polls on May 13. The Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha.

Berhampur in Ganjam district is considered a fort of the ruling BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJP has fielded expelled Biju Janta Dal MLA Pradeep Panigrahy in Berhampur Lok Sabha seat while the BJD nominee there is Bhrugu Baxipatra, a former BJP vice-president. The Congress has fielded Rasmiranjan Patnaik from the seat.

Modi recently claimed in an interview that Odisha’s pride and language are in danger.

The Prime Minister is coming to Odisha after election campaigns by BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state. PTI AAM AAM NN