PM Modi to cut short visit to Saudi Arabia in view of terror attack in Kashmir

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and leave for home on Tuesday night in view of the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, sources said on Tuesday.

Modi was scheduled to return home on Wednesday after concluding a two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

In view of the terror attack, the prime minister is heading home tonight, the sources said.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high ranking official said without getting into details. The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years". PTI MPB KVK KVK