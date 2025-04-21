PM Modi to flag off first 16-coach Namo Bharat train between Jayanagar-Patna on April 24

New Delhi, April 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first 16-coach Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service between Jayanagar and Patna on April 24, the Railway Ministry said on Monday.

The first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, launched between Ahmedabad and Bhuj in September last year, has 12 coaches only and, according to railway officials, the decision to increase the number of coaches has been taken to accommodate more passengers.

“The honourable prime minister will flag off the Namo Bharat train between Jayanagar and Patna in Bihar on April 24. This is for the first time, a 16-coach Namo Bharat train is being introduced. The first Namo Bharat, currently operational between Ahmedabad and Bhuj, has only 12 coaches. This train will run at a maximum 110 kmph speed, reducing the travel time by half,” Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said.

He added, “It will provide a faster, safer and convenient journey to the common people of north Bihar who travel towards Patna for jobs, business and education. The 16-coach fully air-conditioned train will offer seats for about 2000 passengers.” Besides, officials said that the train can accommodate 1000 more passengers who can stand using handrails, straps, or poles to maintain balance during the train's movement.

Kumar said that the Jaynagar-Patna route passes through Madhubani, Sakri, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni, and Mokama stations.

According to the Railway Ministry, this rapid rail service offers a host of innovative features such as ergonomically designed seats, Type-C and Type-A charging sockets, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets among others.

“This train will be very convenient to middle class families and benefit local handicraft, agri products and small manufacturing items by bringing them closer to big markets,” Kumar said.

He added, "The train is equipped with the 'Kavach' safety system, CCTV, fire detection and an emergency talk-back system. It has engines on both ends, which helps in reducing turnaround time. For the first time in open line railways, the train features a route map indicator displaying information about each station."