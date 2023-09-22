PM Modi to flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains of South Central Railway on Sep 24

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off the Kacheguda-Yesvantpur and Vijayawada-MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains on September 24 using a video link.

The PM will flag-off nine Vande Bharat trains across the nation, including the two services in the jurisdiction of the South Central Railway (SCR), headquartered at Secunderabad here.

A function will be held at Kacheguda Railway Station here simultaneously. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy are likely to participate in the event, an SCR release said here on Friday.

Another function would be held at Vijayawada Railway Station simultaneously, where Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are likely to participate, it said.

The Vande Bharat Express train between Hyderabad and Bengaluru would be the fastest rail connection between the two cities that are popular hubs for Information Technology.

This is the third Vande Bharat from Telangana and the first to connect Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It will be operated between Kacheguda and Yesvantpur via Mahabubnagar of Telangana and Kurnool, Anantapur and Dharmavaram of Andhra Pradesh.

The Vijayawada-MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will be operated between Vijayawada and MGR Chennai Central of Tamil Nadu via Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta of Andhra Pradesh.

Both trains consists of one executive chair and seven chair car coaches with a total seating capacity of 530 passengers. PTI SJR SJR ANE