PM Modi to guide BJP to form govt at Centre for 3rd consecutive term: Tripura CM

Agartala, Nov 30 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday claimed that the BJP under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term.

Saha was also optimistic about the party's performance in assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram where counting of votes will be held on Sunday.

"The prime minister has done enormous work for the overall development of the country and its people since 2014. No one is seen near the PM in the electoral race. Modi ji will once again guide the BJP to form the government in Delhi for the third consecutive term," Saha told reporters at a programme.

Later in the day, Saha joined a programme of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Khayerpur in West Tripura district.

"The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has been working to provide Ujjala Yojana to Jal Jeevan Mission to PM Kisan to the last man in the queue. On the same path, the state is also working to ensure government benefits reach every household," he added. PTI PS BDC