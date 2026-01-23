PM Modi to handover over 61,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela on Saturday

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 61,000 appointment letters to the newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations at the 18th Rozgar Mela on Saturday.

In line with the prime minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation, Rozgar Mela is a key initiative aimed at translating this vision into action, a PMO statement said.

Since its inception, more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through Rozgar Melas organised across the country, it said.

The 18th Rozgar Mela will be organised at 45 locations across the country, and newly recruited candidates, selected from all parts of India, will be joining various Ministries and Departments of the Government.

The new appointees will be serving in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Department of Higher Education, among others.