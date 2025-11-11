PM Modi to hoist saffron flag atop 161-foot spire of Ram temple on Nov 25

Ayodhya, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a saffron flag atop the 161-foot-high main spire of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25, marking a historic first when all seven spires of the temple will be adorned with saffron flags, temple officials said on Tuesday.
Extensive preparations are underway for the event, with senior state officials and members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust stationed in Ayodhya.
Officials said that the prime minister's and the chief minister's offices are tracking every development in real time.
The event will be broadcast live across major television channels and digital platforms, while a 200-foot-wide LED screen will be installed at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.
Over 30 additional large screens will be set up across the city to allow devotees to witness the ceremony.
Ayodhya is being decorated for the event with saffron flags, floral garlands and vibrant lighting, according to the officials.
The Tourism and Culture Department will organise a series of cultural programmes from November 21 to 25, featuring Ram Katha recitations, devotional music, classical dance and folk performances by renowned artists.
The Municipal Corporation is also carrying out a large-scale beautification drive, repairing roads, repainting ghats and planting trees, among other initiatives.
Temple Trust Secretary Champat Rai said in a video message that 1,600 rooms have been arranged for invited guests attending the flag-hoisting ceremony on Vivah Panchami day (November 25) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
Additional accommodation has been set up at Karsevakpuram, Ramsevakpuram and Teerth Kshetra Puram, with bedding and blankets arranged considering the seasonal chill, Rai said.
According to the Trust, entry for the ceremony will open at 8 am and close at 9 am.
Besides PM, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event. The programme will conclude by 2 pm, followed by an organised darshan for invited guests. However, regular darshan will not be possible on the flag hoisting day, officials said.
The special saffron flag — 22 feet by 11 feet — is made of durable parachute fabric and silk threads and will be mounted on a 42-foot pole at the 161-foot spire using a 360-degree rotating mechanism, sources said.
The triangular flag features symbols such as the Sun, ‘Om’ and the Kovidar tree.
Rai said that due to the ongoing temple construction and reduced space in the premises, the number of invitees for the event has been kept limited, with priority given to guests from eastern Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR ABN AMJ AMJ