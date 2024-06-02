PM Modi to hold 7 meetings on Sunday

New Delhi: A day after the exit polls predicted a stronger third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold seven meetings on Sunday on a wide range of topics.

Sources said that the first meeting to be held to review post-cyclone situation, especially in the states of the northeast.

“Then, he will hold a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country. He will hold a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate World Environment Day on a large scale.”

“Then he will hold a long brain-storming session to review the agenda for 100-day program,” GoI sources said.

At least two exit polls predicted Modi-led NDA to cross 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.