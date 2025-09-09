PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Mauritius counterpart in Varanasi on Sept 11

Varanasi (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam during his one-day visit to his constituency Varanasi on September 11, officials said on Tuesday.

Ramgoolam will be on a three-day visit to Varanasi from September 10 to 12. He will arrive in the temple city on the evening of September 10, Member of Legislative Council Dharmendra Singh said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his one-day visit on September 11, will participate in bilateral talks with the Mauritius prime minister. Later in the evening, the visiting leader will attend the Ganga Aarti,” Singh said.

Ramgoolam is scheduled to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the morning of September 12 before departing from the city.

BJP city president Pradeep Agrahari said party workers and local residents are preparing to give a grand welcome to the two leaders.

“Six welcome points have been designated from Police Lines to Taj Hotel. Workers from two organisational divisions have been assigned responsibility for each point. Party workers will greet the leaders with rose petals, bands, drums, and conch sounds. Cultural performances will also be held at various places,” he said.

Ramgoolam is on an eight-day visit to India beginning Tuesday to explore ways to further shore up bilateral ties in several key areas such as defence, trade and investment.

The MEA had said that Ramgoolam will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi to further the 'enhanced strategic partnership' between the two countries.

Besides Varanasi, Ramgoolam will visit Mumbai, Ayodhya and Tirupati. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV