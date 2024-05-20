PM Modi to hold 'Matri Shakti Sammlelan', interact with 25,000 women in Varanasi on May 21

Varanasi (UP), May 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with more than 25,000 women on Tuesday in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

Arvind Mishra, the BJP's media in-charge for the district, said on Monday that Modi will interact with the women -- homemakers, doctors, teachers, business owners, advocates, and athletes -- during a 'Matri Shakti Sammlelan' at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

Modi is eyeing a hat-trick from the constituency, having secured victories in 2014 and 2019. He is up against the Congress' Ajay Rai.

Mishra said women BJP workers have been instructed to bring 10 women from every booth. Mahila Morcha functionaries are inviting various social organisations, students and teachers of women's colleges to the event.

The BJP's women office-bearers are also going door to door to inform women about the conference, he added.

Varanasi goes to the polls on June 1. PTI COR NAV SZM