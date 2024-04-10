PM Modi to hold roadshow in Agra on Friday

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls in Agra on Friday (April 12).

Advertisment

"Prime Minister Modi's roadshow will start in Agra at 4 pm on Friday," BJP state general secretary and Legislative Council member Govind Narayan Shukla told PTI on Wednesday.

In Agra, the BJP has again fielded Union Minister S P Singh Baghel as its candidate.

On Saturday, PM Modi had conducted a roadshow in Ghaziabad in support of BJP candidate Atul Garg, his first roadshow in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of polls.

Shukla said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings organised in support of the BJP candidates in Moradabad on Friday and Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK